Central Maine Man Hit a Utility Pole & Died in Motorcycle Crash
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said a 25-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. The accident happened on Union Street in Blue Hill around 1 pm.
Driver Lost Control of Motorcycle and Hit a Utility Pole
Authorities said Asher Bowden lost control of his motorcycle as he was trying to make a curve in the road. He hit a utility pole and died at the scene, according to WABI News.
The Crash is Under an Ongoing Investigation
Officials are investigating the crash. Updates will be posted to social media when additional information is made available and released to the media and public.
