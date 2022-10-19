Drug Trafficking Bust after Investigation over Several Years

A drug trafficking investigation over several years in Penobscot County, Maine has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper and more.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Special Response Team executed a residential search warrant around 7 a.m. on Middle Road in Bradford on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Seized: Drugs, Firearm, Stolen Property and Drug Proceeds

Law enforcement said they seized “368.4 gross grams of assorted illegal drugs including; Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, and other assorted drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper, and an undisclosed amount of drug proceeds.”

Arrests and Charges

Forty-one year old Bryan Jazowski was arrested and charged with “2 counts of Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs (Class A Felony), Violation of Condition of Release (Class C Felony), Receiving Stolen Property (Class C Felony), and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.”

Also arrested was 40-year-old Lisa Jazowsk. She was charged with “2 counts of Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs (Class A Felony) and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.”

Multiple Agencies Involved in the Case

Agencies investigating the case include the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security. Also assisting was the Maine Sheriffs' Association with drug K-9’s and the Mayo Ambulance.

This news story about the Penobscot County drug bust will be updated when more information is made available and released. Download the app for free to get alerts and breaking news on your smart device.

