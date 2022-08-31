There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’

In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.

Shared on Reddit by sintixerr, what you're looking at is the entrance to a corn maze in a remote Maine town that feels like it's ripped directly from the pages of a Stephen King novella. This particular corn maze is located behind a church on State Road in Mapleton and can clearly be identified with a quick search on Google Maps. Whether or not t it exists isn't in question. The question really is, why were there no people or cars or any other signs at the maze other than "enter"?

Unfortunately, there's not a lot of answers to those questions on the internet. The original poster from Reddit found the maze to be enjoyable, ripe with tall stalks, and an easy enough path to follow. There is a certain element of fear that goes with an unidentified maze where you could unwittingly be walking into the plot line of Rob Zombie's next horror film. As it turns out, this just appears to be a community maze that's free to explore. Or is it...?

