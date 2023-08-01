70-Year-Old Maine Man Seriously injured in Motorcycle Crash
A 70-year-old man from Gorham was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash with a vehicle in Windham on Monday.
Serious Injuries after Motorcycle Collides with a Car
He collided with a car as he tried to pass the vehicle at the intersection of Gray Road and Cook Road around 6:30 pm, according to WGME TV News. The motorcyclists name was not released.
Motorcycle Tried to Go Around Turning Vehicle
Police said the man on the Yamaha motorcycle attempted to go around a car that was taking a right. He crashed with a 23-year-old woman from Windham driving a Jeep Cherokee.
Taking to the Hospital with Serious Injuries
The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to the local hospital for treatment. He was wearing a helmet when he crashed. Police said speed did not appear to be a factor in the collision.
Ongoing Investigation
The crash remains under investigation.
