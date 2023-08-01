70-Year-Old Maine Man Seriously injured in Motorcycle Crash

A 70-year-old man from Gorham was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash with a vehicle in Windham on Monday.

Serious Injuries after Motorcycle Collides with a Car

He collided with a car as he tried to pass the vehicle at the intersection of Gray Road and Cook Road around 6:30 pm, according to WGME TV News. The motorcyclists name was not released.

Motorcycle Tried to Go Around Turning Vehicle

Police said the man on the Yamaha motorcycle attempted to go around a car that was taking a right. He crashed with a 23-year-old woman from Windham driving a Jeep Cherokee.

Taking to the Hospital with Serious Injuries

The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to the local hospital for treatment. He was wearing a helmet when he crashed. Police said speed did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Ongoing Investigation

The crash remains under investigation.

