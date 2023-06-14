18-Year-Old Man Died after Motorcycle Crash in Dayton, Maine
The Maine State Police said an 18-year-old man from Dayton died Monday in a motorcycle crash with another vehicle. The accident happened around 8 pm at the intersection of Route 5 and River Road in Dayton.
Fatal Motorcycle and Car Crash
Ian Lajoie died at the scene. Investigators said he was “passing in the left lane and clipped the front driver’s side of the sedan as it was turning.”
Motorcycle Driver Died at the Scene
Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said Lajoie was seriously injured in the crash and “was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Three People Uninjured in the Car
Three people were in the Sedan at the time of the impact. None of the occupants were injured, according to Moss.
Crash is Under Investigation
The Goodwins Mills Fire Department also responded to the scene. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
