Bathurst Man Dies Following Late Night Motorcycle Crash

A 46-year-old Bathurst man has died after crashing his motorcycle late Saturday night in New Bandon, N.B.

Members of the Chaleur Region RCMP, Janeville Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway 11, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Police say the driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle was transported to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.



Investigators believe the driver was thrown from the motorcycle after losing control of the bike and going off the roadway. The RCMP did not release the identity of the victim of the crash.

The New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the ongoing investigation. RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash. We will update this article as new information becomes available.

