Maine Motorcyclist Died after Passing Cars at High Rate of Speed
A 65-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash after passing cars at a high speed Thursday morning on Route 198 in Mount Desert.
Police: Motorcyclist was Passing Vehicle at High Rate of Speed
The Bar Harbor Police Department said Stephen Montminy was seen driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed and passing several cars before he crashed near Sargent Drive.
Man was Thrown from his Motorcycle
Montminy was thrown from his motorcycle after it left the roadway and rolled over. He died at the scene, according to WABI News. He was wearing a helmet when he crashed.
Ongoing Investigation and App Alerts
Officials are Investigating the crash. Updates to this news story will be posted when more information is released. The station’s app is a free download to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.
