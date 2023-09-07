22-Year-Old on Motorcycle Seriously Injured after Head-On Crash
A 22-year-old man from Oxford was seriously injured in a motorcycle and truck head-on crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon.
Serious Injuries following Motorcycle and Truck Crash
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist had serious bleeding and leg and head injuries as a result of the crash. The incident happened on Sebago Road around 4 pm, according to WGME News.
Head-On Crash after Crossing Center Line
Police said he was riding his motorcycle when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a truck. He was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center for treatment. The truck driver was not injured in the crash.
Police: Speed is Believed to be a Factor in the Crash
The 22-year-old was wearing a helmet. Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. This news story will be updated when additional information is released to the public.
