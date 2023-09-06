Police are calling a woman’s death in South Portland “suspicious” after her body was found on an embankment Tuesday morning.

Police: “Suspicious” Death after Woman’s Body Found

The South Portland Police Department said the woman’s body was found around 4:11 pm next to a sidewalk near the Home Depot on Clark’s Pond Parkway.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is the lead investigator on the case with assistance from Crime Scene Technicians and Detectives with the South Portland Police Department.

Contact Police with Information

Officials are asking for information in their active investigation. You are asked to contact Detective Scott Corbett of the South Portland Police at 207-799-5511 ext. 7449.

