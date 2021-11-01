Motorcycle Crash in Jonesport, Maine Seriously Injures Driver

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday when his motorcycle went off the road in Jonesport and crashed into a mailbox.

Police and ambulance crews responded to the crash on the Mason Bay Road. The investigation found that Philip Kilton of Jonesport was the operator and sole rider of the motorcycle.

Maine State Police report Kilton suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. Police said he was not wearing a helmet and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. Blood test results are pending, police say.

Sgt. Jeff Ingemi of Troop J was the primary investigating officer and Trooper Miles Carpenter assisted. The Washington County Sheriff Office, Moosabec Ambulance and Pleasant River Ambulance also worked with State Police at the scene.

Rolfe Towing of Milbridge, Maine took care of the motorcycle, which had extensive damage.

