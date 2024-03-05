Maine Man on Motorcycle Died after Being Hit from Behind
A 44-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Monday after he was hit by a vehicle from behind in Canton.
Motorcyclist Died after Being Hit from Behind
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said Travis Boivin from Leeds died at the scene. The collision happened in the area of 474 Turner Street.
Motorcycle was Slowing Down for School Bus
Police said Boivin was stopping for a bus when the car hit him from behind. Boivin was not wearing a helmet, according to the Sun Journal.
Driver in Vehicle was Uninjured
The 30-year-old driver from Mexico, Maine was not injured. The person's name was not released.
