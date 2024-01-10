Maine Man Died after Hitting Utility Pole in Two-Vehicle Crash

A 57-year-old man died in a crash Tuesday after he lost control of his vehicle, hit a car and struck a utility pole in Canton, Maine. The crash happened on Canton Point Road.

Driver Hit Another Vehicle and then Utility Pole

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the man from Jay was driving a 2015 Toyota RAV when he crossed the center line, collided with a 2013 Ford Escape and hit a utility pole. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.

Downed Wires

The crash involved downed wires. Service was powered down to the utility pole, according to WGME News.

Woman Injured and Taken to Hospital

A 63-year-old woman from Dixfield was driving the Ford. She had non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Rumford Community Hospital.

Crash Investigation Ongoing

The crash remains under investigation. Updates will posted when more information is released.

