Women Died after Crash and Man Charged with OUI in Presque Isle, Maine
A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Presque Isle and a man was charged with OUI.
Fatal Crash in Presque Isle
The collision happened at the intersection of Route 163 (Connector Road) and Route 227 (State Road).
Woman Died at the Hospital from Her Injuries
The Presque Isle Police Department said Nichole Martin died from her injuries after being taken to the emergency room at Northern Light Health AR Gould.
Charged with Operating Under the Influence of Intoxicants
William Ofria was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter and “being under the influence of intoxicants while operating a motor vehicle,” said police. He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.
