Women Died after Crash and Man Charged with OUI in Presque Isle, Maine

Women Died after Crash and Man Charged with OUI in Presque Isle, Maine

welcomia/Thinkstcok

A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Presque Isle and a man was charged with OUI.

Fatal Crash in Presque Isle

The collision happened at the intersection of Route 163 (Connector Road) and Route 227 (State Road).

Woman Died at the Hospital from Her Injuries

The Presque Isle Police Department said Nichole Martin died from her injuries after being taken to the emergency room at Northern Light Health AR Gould.

Charged with Operating Under the Influence of Intoxicants

William Ofria was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter and “being under the influence of intoxicants while operating a motor vehicle,” said police. He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

App Alerts and News Updates

Breaking news updates will be posted to social media when more information is made available. The station’s app is free download to get alerts sent to your phone.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S.

Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State

We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in

Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.

Gallery Credit: Peter Richman

Filed Under: fatal crash, oui, presque isle
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From