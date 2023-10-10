One Person Died and One Flown to Maine Hospital after Crash
A person died in a crash and a 51-year-old man was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight after a collision in Albion.
Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash
The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said a truck and van collided at the intersection of Belfast and Unity roads around 3 pm on Friday afternoon.
One Person Died and One Person was Airlifted
The driver of the van died as a result of the crash. The person's name, age and sex was not released. The truck driver, 51-year-old Stephen Bard, was transported by helicopter to a local hospital in Waterville.
Truck Driver Taken to Correctional Facility
Bard was later taken to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta and was able to post bail, according to the Kennebec Journal. No additional information was released from the Sheriff’s Office.
