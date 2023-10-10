One Person Died and One Flown to Maine Hospital after Crash

A person died in a crash and a 51-year-old man was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight after a collision in Albion.

Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said a truck and van collided at the intersection of Belfast and Unity roads around 3 pm on Friday afternoon.

One Person Died and One Person was Airlifted

The driver of the van died as a result of the crash. The person's name, age and sex was not released. The truck driver, 51-year-old Stephen Bard, was transported by helicopter to a local hospital in Waterville.

Truck Driver Taken to Correctional Facility

Bard was later taken to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta and was able to post bail, according to the Kennebec Journal. No additional information was released from the Sheriff’s Office.

Station’s App and Breaking News Updates

Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when more information is made available. The station’s app is a free download.

Get our free mobile app

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh