17-Year-Old Female Died in Crash & Two Teens Injured

A 17-year-old female died in a car crash early Friday morning and two teens were taken to the hospital with injuries.

17-year-Old Male Driver Went Off the Road

The Maine State Police said the crash happened on Maine Road in Lowell when the 17-year-old male driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and went off the road. The accident happened around 12:24 am.

Two Teens Taken to the Hospital with Injuries

The driver from East Millinocket and a 15-year-old passenger from Lincoln were transported to the local hospital with minor injuries, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

17-Year-Old Female Passenger Died at the Scene

The 17-year-old female passenger from Lincoln was in the backseat of the 2012 Chevy Sonic. She was “pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical service clinicians. All three occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts,” said Moss.

Crash Remains Under Investigation

The accident is still under investigation as officials determine the factors that led to the crash. Updates will be posted when more information is made available. Get the latest news with app alerts. Free download on your smart devices.

