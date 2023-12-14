This Maine Road Has the Highest Speed Limit in New England

In Maine, we have a need for speed. Nowhere is this more evident than on a particular stretch of road where you can push your speedometer to the limits.

Speed limits across the United States vary based on jurisdiction. In the Western United States, rural freeway speed limits often range from 70 to 80 mph, whereas in the Eastern United States, they typically hover around 65 or 70 mph.

Maine, true to its distinctive nature, stands out. Just like being the sole single-syllable state or having only one border neighbor in the entire country, Maine sets itself apart, and our driving habits are no exception.

In the New England region, Connecticut, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts cap their maximum speed limit at 65, while New Hampshire edges a bit faster at 70. Meanwhile, Maine proudly boasts the highest speed limit at 75 mph, making the Pine Tree State just a tad speedier than its neighbors.

On the East Coast, Maine claims the fastest speed limit, with a 75 mph restriction on I-95 between Old Town and Houlton. This speed limit increase was not without deliberation. In May 2011, a bill was introduced and subsequently passed to raise the speed limit on this stretch of I-95 from 65 to 75 mph. Maine became the first state east of the Mississippi River since the 1970s to establish a 75-mile-per-hour speed limit.

While it's a common sight to see drivers exceed speed limits everywhere, it's essential to be cautious. In Maine, speeding fines start at a minimum of $50 by law, and exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more is considered a criminal offense.

Drive safely out there!

