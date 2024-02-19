Maine Is Home to One of the ‘Ugliest’ Towns in the United States

P.T. Barnum once famously said, "There’s no such thing as bad publicity," but this town in our Pine Tree State may have another thing to say about that.

Undeniably, Maine is one of the most beautiful states in our nation. From Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island, to the historic Water Street and Breakwater in Eastport, to the world-famous views at Cape Elizabeth’s Portland Head Light; without exaggerating, there are hundreds of spots in Maine where tourists from all around the world flock. There’s a reason that we’re called 'Vacationland,' right?

Well, while the majority of Maine is beautiful, apparently not all cities and towns are created equal.

The publication ALOT Travel recently released their picks for 'The Ugliest Cities in Each State,' and their thought process is as follows: "Whether it's from lack of maintenance or just poor design choices, these fifty spots are more than an eyesore. They may be great places to live, but these cities won't be winning beauty contests anytime soon!"

Additionally, they sourced their information according to reviews by residents on sites like Niche and Reddit, and their selection for Maine is certainly surprising.

For our Pine Tree State, ALOT Travel has chosen Howland as the 'ugliest' in Maine, giving the following description:

Howland, Maine, seems to be pulling itself together after years of touting a small population and lackluster views despite living on a river. Residents on Niche applaud the government for making the most of this “closely packed” town and developing the community. That’s the thing about ugly cities, there’s always potential to make them beautiful! However, there aren’t many job opportunities available besides hourly convenient store and customer service positions, so if you’re looking to build a career, try going somewhere that has growing business and a nice view. Plus, this former resident reminds travelers that there’s no "24-hour pizza place," so is it worth visiting at all?

What are your thoughts on ALOT Travel’s pick of Howland being the ugliest town in Maine?

