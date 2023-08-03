Grandfather & Grandson Died after SUV Hit Them in a Yard

Police said a 65-year-old man and his 15-year-old grandson died Wednesday evening after a car hit them as they were standing in a yard in Sanford.

SUV Left the Road and Went into the Yard

The crash happened around 4 pm on Old Falls Road when a SUV veered off the roadway and went into the yard. Michael Gilbar from Jericho, Vermont and his grandson were hit by the vehicle, according to WGME TV News.

Grandson Died at the Scene and Grandfather Died Before LifeFlight

The 15-year-old grandson was pronounced dead at the scene. Gilbar was taken to Sanford Regional Airport to be airlifted. He died before he was transported in the LifeFlight helicopter.

Driver had Non-Life Threatening Injuries

The driver of the SUV had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Southern Maine Healthcare. The crash remains under investigation, said police.

News Updates and App Alerts

Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more information is made available. Download the app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload.