15-Year-Old Died in a Roll Over Crash with Six Juveniles in Vehicle

15-Year-Old Died in a Roll Over Crash with Six Juveniles in Vehicle

Townsquare Media

A 15-year-old male from Baileyville died in a roll over crash Monday night on Grand Falls Road in Baileyville.

Traveling at a “a High Rate of Speed”

The Maine State Police said the 17-year-old driver from Baileyville was going at “a high rate of speed when he lost control” of a 2005 Jeep Liberty.”

Passenger Pinned Under Vehicle after Roll Over

The vehicle left the road, hit a culvert, rolled over and landed on the Jeep’s roof in approximately three feet of water. The 15-year-old male “was ejected and pinned under the vehicle” and pronounced deceased at the scene, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Six Juveniles in the Vehicle

Six juveniles were in the vehicle when the crash happened. The other passengers were taken to Calais Hospital for minor injuries.

Police: “Speed and Alcohol are Considered Factors”

Moss said “speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash which remains under investigation.”

Law Enforcement on the Scene

Assisting the Maine State Police was U.S. Border Patrol, the Tribal Warden Service, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Baileyville Fire Department.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.
Filed Under: Baileyville, Roll Over Crash
Categories: Articles, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From