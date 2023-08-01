Driver Hits Moose in Stolen Vehicle & Steals Another Vehicle

Police are looking for a man who stole a vehicle, hit and killed a moose and stole another vehicle on July 24 in Sandy River Plantation, Maine.

Man Hit a Moose in Stolen Vehicle and Fled

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was in a stolen Ford Ranger when he collided with the moose on Route 4 around 1:30 am.

Driver Hit Moose and Stole Another Vehicle

The driver fled the scene after hitting the moose and drove the Ford until it was disabled. He then stole a Chevy Suburban from a driveway in Rangeley, according to WGME TV News. People who saw the man in the stolen Chevy said he had a “bloodied face.”

Vehicle Rolled Over after Hitting the Dead Moose

A 36-year-old woman from Yarmouth hit the dead moose in the roadway around 2 am. Her vehicle rolled over in the collision. No information was released on her injuries.

Stolen Vehicle Recovered

The stolen Chevy Suburban was found later on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

Contact Sheriff’s Office with Information

Contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 778-2680 if you have any information. Updates will be posted to this news story when more details are released and made available.

