Police Searching For 3 Vehicles Stolen From Moncton Car Dealer

The RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating three vehicles that were recently stolen from a car dealership in Moncton, N.B.

On Sunday, November 14, police received a report of a break, enter and theft at a car dealership on Elmwood Drive near the intersection of Caledonia Road.

Police believe several individuals forcefully gained entry into the dealership shortly after 2 a.m. and broke into the key box. The suspects stole 26 sets of keys and 11 vehicles from the lot, police said.

Eight vehicles have since been recovered, according to Constable Marc LeBreton of the Codiac Regional RCMP. Police are still searching for the remaining three vehicles.

Description of Stolen Vehicles

A black 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck, with New Brunswick licence plate CUC 297, and vehicle identification number 1FTEW1EG5JFA99543.

A blue 2020 Mazda M3G 4-door compact sedan, with New Brunswick licence plate JZD 081, and vehicle identification number 3MZBPACLXLM139244.

A white 2016 GMC Sierra full-size pickup with vehicle identification number 1GT12TE82GF108433. There was no licence plate on this vehicle.

Police said photos of the vehicles are not available at this time.

Anyone with information about the theft of these vehicles, who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Elmwood Drive area in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 14, or who has seen any of the vehicles since is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

