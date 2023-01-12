A man and woman from Moncton have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs following a recent RCMP investigation.

The Codiac Regional RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation in August into the trafficking of illegal drugs in Moncton, according to Sgt. Marco Leger.

Police identified two people of interest in connection with the investigation. On October 11th, 38-year-old Jamie Alexander was arrested in the Dieppe area. Two search warrants were then executed on a vehicle and at a hotel room, where police allegedly seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, benzimidazole pills and money.

On Monday, January 9, the following charges were laid in Moncton Provincial Court against Jamie Alexander and 40-year-old Amber Mutch: Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, and Possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone.

Alexander is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, January 18th at 9:30 a.m. The RCMP says their investigation is ongoing.

Jamie Alexander was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in September for breaching conditions of release. He was serving a five-year sentence for drug trafficking at a Saint John Correctional Centre at the time.

How citizens can help curb drug activity

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

