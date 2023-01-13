Moncton Man & Woman Arrested and Charged with Drug Trafficking

A man and a woman, both from Moncton, have been arrested and charged for drug trafficking after a months-long investigation.

Search Warrant Served after Investigation

The Codiac Regional RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit and the New Brunswick Integrated Enforcement Unit (NBIEU) started the investigation in December 2023.

Drugs, Weapons and Several Items Seized

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday, January 11 at a Waverly Avenue residence in Moncton, New Brunswick. Several items were seized including what is believed to be crystal meth, fentanyl, amphetamine, a number of weapons, and money.

Two Suspects Arrested

A 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested on January 12 at the same residence. The woman was subsequently released.

Court Appearance and Charges

Daniel Troop appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Thursday to face multiple charges:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking amphetamine

Unsafe storage of firearms

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000

Fail to comply with release order condition

Troop was remanded into custody and has a court date scheduled for January 16.

Law Enforcement involved in the Investigation

The investigation included a joint effort between members of the Codiac Regional RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and the New Brunswick Integrated Enforcement Unit (IEU).

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers

Report illegal activity in your area by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.