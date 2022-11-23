Missing 24-Year-Old Moncton Man Found Dead

Police say a 24-year-old man reported missing from Moncton, N.B. last week has been found dead and the case is now being treated as a homicide.

Max Boudreau was last seen on November 15th at around 3 a.m., leaving a bar on Champlain Street in Dieppe. On Tuesday, police located human remains in a wooded area off Paris Street in Moncton, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP.

The remains were later identified as the missing 24-year-old man. At this time, police believe the man's death to be suspicious and are investigating the death as a homicide, Ouellette said.

Police arrest suspect in connection with death of Moncton man

A 42-year-old man from Moncton was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation. He is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is now leading the ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The RCMP would like to thank members of the community, partner agencies and specialized policing services for their assistance during the search for the missing man. Our thoughts are with the family and community at this time. Cpl. Ouellette stated.

Anyone who has information that could help further the investigation is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-7267. Information can also be provided anonymously through Secure Web Tips online at New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),

This article will be updated as we receive further details.