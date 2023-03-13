RCMP Investigate Shooting Death in Lincoln, N.B. as a Homicide

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the shooting death of a man along a road in Lincoln early Sunday as a homicide.

Members of the Oromocto and Keswick RCMP detachments and Ambulance New Brunswick responded shortly after 4:00 a.m. to a report of a roadside firearm-related incident near the 2300 block on Route 102 in Lincoln, according to Corporal Dan Sharpe with the New Brunswick RCMP.



Victim of shooting on the Lincoln Road early Sunday dies in hospital

When police arrived, they confirmed that a 27-year-old man was seriously injured due to a gunshot wound.The victim was transported by ambulance to hospital where he later died

"We believe this to be suspicious in nature, and his death is now being investigated as a homicide," says Cpl. Dan Sharpe with the New Brunswick RCMP. "This is also believed this to be an isolated incident."

RCMP ask the public for information that may be helpful in their investigation

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about the incident, or who may have been in the area between 2:00 and 5:00 a.m. Sunday, March 12, is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267). Police are especially interested in dash-cam or other video footage taken in the area around that time.

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The RCMP say the homicide investigation is ongoing.