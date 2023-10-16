A 19-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a collision involving an ATV and a passenger car early Saturday in Dufferin.

St. Stephen RCMP, St. Stephen Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash on Route 170 at around 5:40 a.m., according to a news release from Sgt. Scott Mackenzie.



The RCMP says the car was traveling west on Bay Road when it struck the all-terrain vehicle that had stopped while traveling in the same direction. The crash happened about two hours before sunrise.

The driver of the ATV, who was from Oak Haven, N.B., was transported to hospital where he later passed away from his injuries. A passenger on the ATV and the driver of the car sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said. The victim’s names were not released.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office were both assisting with the investigation.