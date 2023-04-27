The Canadian Red Cross has stepped in to help a man who lost a house, shed, travel trailer, vehicle and other belongings to a fire last weekend in the community of Arthurette, in northwest New Brunswick.

The man had recently moved from Ontario and was renovating the house to live there. He was not injured, according to spokesperson Dan Bedell.



Red Cross volunteers from Woodstock have assisted the man with emergency lodging and funds for food, clothing and some other basic needs.

The Plaster Rock Fire Department says the structures and vehicles at the property along Campbell Road in Arthurette were destroyed this past Sunday when a grass fire burned out of control.

Officials are urging residents to be careful with all outdoor fires. Grass fires require permits, written burn plans and pre-inspection by a forest service officer. For more information, check out New Brunswick’s Forest Fire Watch.

