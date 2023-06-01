46-Year-Old Man Died in ATV Crash in Connell, New Brunswick

The Western Valley RCMP said a 46-year-old man from Victoria Corner, New Brunswick died in an ATV crash in Connell on Tuesday.

Driver was Ejected from ATV after Missing Turn

The accident happened on Highway 103 around 1:45 am on May 30. Police said they believe the crash occurred when the driver missed a turn and hit a guardrail. He was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was the only person on the ATV. The man’s name has not been released.

Ongoing Investigation and Cause of Death

First responders with Ambulance New Brunswick were at the crash sight as well as the New Brunswick Coroner's Office. The investigation is ongoing. Autopsy results will determine the exact cause of death, said police.

Breaking News and App Alerts

Updates to this story will be posted when more information is made available and released. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles.