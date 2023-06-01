Maine Man Died and Woman Airlifted after Crash & Collision
A 29-year-old man from South Thomaston died in a single-vehicle car crash in Cushing on Wednesday evening and a 19-year-old passenger was seriously injured.
One Man Died and a Woman Injured in Crash
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Dalton Cross died at the scene after his vehicle went off Spear Mill Road and hit a tree around 5:15 pm.
Passenger Airlifted with Serious Injuries
Nineteen-year-old Tailynne Fogg of Rockland was airlifted after she was ejected from the automobile. She was taken to a trauma center, according to Penobscot Bay Pilot News.
Ongoing Investigation and Assisting Agencies
Officials are continuing to investigate the crash. Multiple agencies and first responders assisted at including Cushing Fire and Ambulance, Thomaston Ambulance Service, the Warren Fire Department, Lifeflight of Maine and the State Police Reconstruction.
Breaking News and App Alerts
