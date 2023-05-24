A 42-year-old woman from Caswell was sentenced to 12 ½ years in prison for federal drug and gun charges.

Caswell Woman Sentenced for Drug and Firearms Charges

Nicole McLaughlin was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday. She was charged with possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.

“Largest Meth Bust Ever in the State of Maine”

McLaughlin was arrested in May 2022 as part of “the largest meth bust ever in the state of Maine.” After she had a single-vehicle car accident, officers with the Presque Isle Police Department found meth, drug paraphernalia and a handgun. Agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency responded and found a large safe in her vehicle containing approximately 92 pounds of meth. Four handguns were seized. One of the guns had an “obliterated” serial number. Documents were also found with McLaughlin’s name.

Charges and Sentencing

On the drug charges, McLaughlin was sentenced to 150 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. On the firearms charge, she received 20 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on the firearms charge. The sentences will be served concurrently. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker presided over the sentencing.

