Millinocket Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking & Possession in Maine
The East Millinocket Police Department arrested a 50-year-old man from Millinocket on Thursday for Drug Trafficking and Drug Possession.
Wayne Cote was taken into custody following a search warrant executed at his Cedar Street residence in Millinocket.
Search Warrant Executed
The warrant was part of a months-long investigation into suspected trafficking of illegal drugs in the area. Several people were at the address when officers arrived. Evidence of trafficking and drug use was evident, according to police.
Large Amount of Illegal Drugs Seized
Officers seized “a large amount of suspected illegal drugs being seized from the residence as well as various other smaller amounts of illegal drugs.”
Suspect Facing Several Charges
Cote faces multiple charges that include Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, multiple counts of Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs and Violation of Bail. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.
Agencies Involved in the Investigation
The East Millinocket Police investigation was assisted by the Maine Warden Service, US Border Patrol and the Millinocket Fire Department. The case is ongoing.
