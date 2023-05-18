A 35-year-old man from Presque Isle has been indicted for two Aroostook County bank robberies in March 2023.

Aroostook County Man Faces Multiple Indictments

Angel Montes faces 15 charges including two counts of robbery, two counts of theft, 10 counts of terrorizing and 10 counts of violating conditions of release, according to WABI News.

Bank Robbery in Presque Isle and Bank Robbery in Mars Hill

Montes robbed the Aroostook Savings and Loan in Presque Isle, telling the staff he would denote a bomb if they did not comply.

Police Arrests Suspect after Foot Chase

Soon after, police responded to a robbery at the Mars Hill Katahdin Trust. Witnesses said the suspect had fled to an area near IGA.

Montes was arrested and some of the money recovered after a brief foot chase.

