Maine Man Walks into School Bathroom & Offers Student Hypodermic Needles
Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after he entered a girl’s bathroom at a Portland middle school and offered a student hypodermic needles.
Portland Man Entered Middle School and Offered Student Hypodermic Needles
Jacob Horwitch from Portland Walked into King Middle School on Monday morning around 8:50 am.
Police Arrested Suspect
When police arrived on the scene, Horwich had already left the premises. He was taken into custody near the Deering Oaks Park entrance.
Facing Several Charges
He is facing multiple charges including criminal trespass, violation of privacy, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, according to WGME News.
