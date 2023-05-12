Two Maine Drivers had Serious Injuries after Three-Vehicle Crash

One person was stuck in their vehicle and two people were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash that broke a utility pole in Standish Thursday night.

Vehicle Hit Two Vehicles and a Telephone Pole

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s said a 2016 Subaru Impreza “crossed the center line and struck the side-view mirror of a Ford Focus” on Route 35 around 5:50 pm. The Subara also “sideswiped a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which crashed into a telephone pole and rolled onto its roof.” The crash happened near 457 Chadbourne Road.

Driver Suffered Medical Incident

Officials believe the 62-year-old driver of the Subaru had a medical issue prior to the crash, according to WGME News.

Two People Taken to the Hospital with Serious Injuries

Two people were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The driver of the Subaru and the person driving the Jeep had serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was treated at the scene and released. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

