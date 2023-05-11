A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 9 ½ years behind bars for a police chase and for robbing a Bangor Savings Bank in Maine on November 1, 2021.

Entered Bank and Said he had a Bomb

Brandon Simmons from Massachusetts entered the bank in York, demanded money from the teller and said he had a bomb. He grabbed cash from the drawer and left the scene in a white van, according to WGME News.

Wanted for a Separate Robbery

Police identified Simmons as the suspect. He was also the suspect for a robbery at a Newburyport CVS Pharmacy in Massachusetts on October 30, 2021.

Suspect Led Police on Chase for Three Days

Simmons led police on a series of high speed chases through New Hampshire and Massachusetts that lasted from November 1 to November 3. During that time, Simmons assaulted an officer, tried to carjack a bystander’s vehicle, stole several vehicles and crashed into a truck. Massachusetts State Police arrested him on November 3 at a hotel in Peabody, MA.

