42-year-old Maine Man Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

A 42-year-old man from Windham has been arrested after he passed out at the wheel in Westbrook and police seized large amounts of drugs in his vehicle.

Man Passed Out in Car Arrested & Drugs Seized

Willard Adams was taken into custody on Saturday Police said he “woke up while the officers were present.”

Outstanding Warrants

Illegal substances were seen in the car and there were signs of drug use and possession. Adams also had multiple warrants for his arrest.

Westbrook Police Westbrook Police loading...

Fentanyl, Crack, Meth, Gun and Cash Seized

Police seized 180 grams of Fentanyl, 25 grams of Crack Cocaine, 9 grams of Methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm pistol and $939 in cash.

MORE NEWS: Presque Isle Man Indicted for Two Bank Robberies in Aroostook County

Suspect Facing Several Charges

Adams faces several charges including Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, 3 counts of Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Attaching False Plates.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Highest-rated free things to do in Maine, according to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in Maine from Tripadvisor