Two Maine Teens Injured in ATV Roll Over Crash

Two Maine teenagers were injured in a rollover ATV crash Monday evening on Kenney Road in Brooks.

The ATV Rolled Over Several Times

The Maine State Police said the ATV was being driven on a public way when it crashed and rolled over multiple times.

Passenger Had Life Threatening Injuries

A 17-year-old male from Monroe was driving. He had minor injuries and was taken to Waldo County General Hospital. The 18-year-old passenger, Zach Taylor of Unity, had life threatening injuries and was flown by Life Flight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The driver’s name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

Police Said Speed and Alcohol Believed to be Factors

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said “speed and alcohol are believed to have been contributing factors to the crash.”

Crash Under Investigation

Moss said the crash is being investigated by the Maine State Police Central Field Troop and a Crash Reconstructionist with the Traffic Safety Unit.

Departments Assisting on the Scene

Assisting on the scene were the Maine Forest Service, the Maine Warden Service and the Brooks Fire and Ambulance.

