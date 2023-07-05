Police said a juvenile was shot on the Fourth of July in Naples and the suspect is still at large.

Maine Juvenile Shot at Fourth of July Celebration

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a total of five shots were fired around 7 pm at the intersection of the Naples Causeway and Route 114. No one else was reported to be hit. One bullet struck a vehicle, said deputies.

Victim Flown by Life Flight

The juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries and was flown by Life Flight to the Maine Medical Center in Portland. The juvenile’s name is not being released.

Description of Suspect

The shooter is described as an 18-year-old male with blonde hair. He stands around 5’8” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police Believe Looking for Suspect

Sheriff Joyce said they are looking at leads to find the shooter. Joyce said he believes the incident was isolated and the shooter is no longer in the area. He advised the shooter to turn himself in to police, according to WGME News. Police advise the public to call 911 if they see the suspect.

