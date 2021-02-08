There’s A Cannabis Camping Resort In Maine That’s Sparking Interest

As marijuana becomes big business in Maine, it doesn't have to be all work and no play anymore, especially those who enthusiastic about cannabis and vacationing. Between the tourism hotspots of Naples and Bridgton sits a private, 17-acre cannabis-friendly camping resort known as Camp Laughing Grass. Consider your interest sparked.

Facebook via Camp Laughing Grass

As you can probably imagine, Camp Laughing Grass is an adults-only getaway. If you rent one of their signature cabins, it'll come with plenty of modern amenities like a comfy bed, air conditioning, an outdoor fire pit and smoking apparatuses. Yes, you read that right. Were you really expecting something else at a cannabis friendly resort?

It's not just ALL about the weed though. At this sprawling resort, you'll find hiking and biking trails. The resort is located next to a river, so there are kayaking and canoeing adventures to be had as well. If you're looking for more a chill vacation, they've got you covered there too with a daily happy hour at, you guessed it, 4:20pm. And because they're fairly certain that most of their clientele are likely going to have the munchies, they offer a free light continental breakfast every morning from 8-11am.

Camp Laughing Grass is a seasonal resort located in Harrison, Maine. They plan to open for the 2021 season on May 28th and will begin taking reservations for this summer starting in mid-March. They'll announce an official date on their social media pages.

One last thing, if you're going to stay at Camp Laughing Grass, there are a few "camp rules" you've got to follow. But we'll let you figure those out on your own. Don't get nervous, judging by the reviews, this place comes HIGHly recommended.

