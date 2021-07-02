Where and How Can You Watch the Boston Pops 4th of July Spectacular?

It's a Family Tradition for Many

Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops have a "BEST MOMENT" of the year and this is it. So many families gather to hear what has become a tradition for so many families all across New England.

The Conductor Was Not Happy Last Year

According to the Boston Herald.com, Keith Lockhart spent LAST July 4th at a friend's house in New Hampshire drinking beer and it didn't feel right at all. The report quotes him as saying:

Last year, I had my first July 4th off since, well, since before I got to Boston 32 years ago, and it did not go well. I just remembered not knowing what to do with myself.

The Pops Will Not Perform on the Esplanade

The Pops will be live at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts. In person tickets have been sold out, however, you can watch it on TV, which is the way I prefer to watch anyway, on Channel 7, WHDH.

Lots of Incredible Special Guests This Year

As usual (except for last year) the Pops will have some very special guests like Mavis Staples, Jon Batiste and the Air Force Singing Sergeants.

It Will Be An Emotional Night

This 4th of July will be an emotional night for many. 2020 and into 2021, the Country has been challenged with so many political fights in Washington. The arguments seeped into our families and created conflict at the dinner tables all across this country. Many feel like we are still in the thick of this political storm, while others say that they feel it has calmed down. Whatever the case may be, I hope that we can all come together for at least one night and celebrate this beautiful country that we live in.

Happy 4th, Everyone. May God Bless America for One and All