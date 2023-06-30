Over 3,400 Marijuana Plants Seized in Carmel, Maine

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team seized more than 3,400 marijuana plants following a search warrant Thursday at an illegal marijuana operation in Carmel.

3,400 Marijuana Plants and 111 Pounds of Processed Marijuana Seized

Over 111 pounds of processed marijuana was also seized around 8 am after a “lengthy and thorough investigation” by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office.

Maine Residents and Non-Maine Residents Arrested

Officials said Maine State residents organized the unlicensed, unpermitted operation where safety protocols were not followed. Several non-Maine residents were also taken into custody during the warrant.

“Dangerous to All Those Involved”

The Sheriff’s Office said “the methods, processes and overall operation were dangerous to all those involved and in the surrounding area. This large operation undermines both medical and recreational Maine companies who are professionally licensed and following appropriate standards and requirements in the cultivation, sale, and use of marijuana.”

Assisting Law Enforcement

Multiple agencies assisted the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation including the Office of Cannabis Policy, and deputies assigned to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Statement from the Town of Carmel:

We are pleased with the outcome of a lengthy investigation by the Penobscot county’s sheriff’s department of an illegal marijuana grow facility here in Town. The Town of Carmel has not opted in to allow commercial growth, cultivation or sale of marijuana and so to see actions were taken to enforce this illegal activity and our local rules are being upheld is encouraging.

