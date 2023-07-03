Maine Wardens Recover Body of 16-Year-Old Drowning Victim
The Maine Warden Service said a 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming with family Sunday afternoon at Deer Lake Campground in Aurora, Maine.
16-Year-Old Boy Drowned at Hancock County Campground
His body was recovered by a Warden Service Diver in seven feet of water about 60 feet from shore.
Brother Told Aunt he Thought There was a Medical Event
Officials said the 16-year-old male was swimming with his brother, cousins and friends around 4 pm. The brother yelled to his aunt that he thought his brother was having a medical event, according to WABI News.
Family and Friends Searched in the Water
Witnesses said they saw the 16-year-old go underwater and not come back up. Family and friends got in the water to look for him but could find him. The area where he went under has a steep drop-off, according to officials.
Wardens Recovered the Body
The Warden’s Service used a boat to search for him. His body was recovered by a diver.
Name Not Released
His name and other information has not been released. This story will be updated when more information is released.
- MORE NEWS: Maine Woman Bitten after Punching Black Bear in the Nose
- ALSO READ: Over 3,400 Marijuana Plants Seized in Central Maine