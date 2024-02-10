One Person Died on an ATV after Crashing through the Ice in Maine

One person died Friday after falling through the ice on a side-by-side ATV in Township 10.

Passenger Died after ATV Crashed through Ice

The Maine Warden Service said the passenger apparently drowned on Spring River Lake near Route 182.

Family has been Notified

Officials have not released the name or age of the victim. The family has been notified, according to News Center Maine.

