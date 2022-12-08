Wardens from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and the Know County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 71-year-old St. George woman who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

71-Year-Old Woman’s Husband Reported Her Missing

Francine Laporte’s husband, Paul Laporte, reported her missing on December 7 after waking up and finding she was not home. “After several hours of her not returning he went looking for her. Eventually Paul called Knox Sheriff’s office to report her missing,” said the Maine Wardens Service. Her cell phone was left at their home and officials believe she likely left her home on States Point Road on foot.

Call Law Enforcement if You Have Any Information

You are asked to contact the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife if you have any information of her whereabouts. Call the Augusta State Police dispatch at 207-624-7076 if you or anyone you know saw a female walking in the vicinity of the States Point Road and/or River Road in Saint George in the early morning on Wednesday. Authorities said, “it is not certain what she was wearing but believed to have a dark/black jacket.”

This Maine Wardens Service story will be followed and updated with new information when it is made available and released. Download the app for free to get breaking news and app alerts.

