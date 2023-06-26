Monticello Man Arrested for Murder of Missing Woman
A 39-year-old Monticello man was arrested early Monday morning for the murder of his girlfriend, 42-year-old Kimberly Hardy of Monticello.
Jayme Schnackenberg was taken into custody by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and the Maine State Police Tactical Team around 3:45 am at his residence on School Street. Hardy and Schnackenberg had lived together at the home.
Victim Reported Missing by Mother
Hardy's mother reported her missing on Sunday, June 18. She had not heard from her daughter since Friday, June 16. Involved in the search and investigation was the Maine State Police Troop F, Computer Crimes Unit, Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North.
Warden Found Body in Wooded Area
“The investigation led to an area of the Harvey Siding Road where a body was discovered by Maine Game Wardens in a wooded area,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. “Evidence Response Team members and Detectives will continue to investigate at several scenes.”
Cause of Death Under Investigation
The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death and confirm identity, said Moss
Arrest and Court
Schnackenberg made his first court appearance on Monday, June 26 at 11:30 am.
