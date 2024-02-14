Police Continue to Look for Missing Woman from Washburn, Maine
The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 36-year-old Attiin Shaw from Washburn.
Washburn Woman Missing Since 2021
Shaw has been missing since the end of 2021. She was reported missing to the Washburn Police Department at that time. The Maine State Police got involved with the case in 2023.
She was Living with Husband and Four Children
Shaw is from Indonesia and had been living in Washburn since early 2020 with her husband and four children.
Police said “No Alternative Address”
“Investigative efforts have not produced any alternative addresses or indication she is living at another location,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Photos and Description
Police said Shaw has "a noticeable birthmark on the top center of her nose."
Officials at Missing Woman’s Residence in Washburn
Maine State Troopers, Evidence Response Technicians and Detectives with Major Crimes Unit North were at her residence on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. “No additional information about the investigation is being released at this time,” said Moss.
Contact Police with Information
Contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at (207) 532-5400 or toll free 1-800-924-2261 if you have any information about Shaw’s whereabouts.
