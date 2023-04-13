A woman from Washburn and a man from Connecticut were arrested after police found multiple drugs and “several thousands of dollars of suspected stolen brand new, unopened retail property.”

Police Find Drugs ad Stolen Property after Traffic Stop

Twenty-five-year-old Emily Bragdon and 44-year-old Steven Ouellette were pulled over on the I-95 ramp for a traffic stop on March 31 by Officer Jones and Sargent Carlson of the East Millinocket Police Department.

Meth, Pills and Stolen Retail Merchandise Seized

Police observed pills and other drug paraphernalia after finding that Bragdon had a federal arrest warrant and Ouellette was driving with a suspended license.

The vehicle was searched and officers seized meth, different types of pills, and more suspected illegal drugs. Police also found stolen property including unopened tools, power tools, clothes and electronics. Police said Bragdon and Ouellette could not “provide any information where the merchandise came from nor produce receipts for any of the items.”

Police said there were other individuals in the vehicle, but did not release their names or additional information.

Arrests and Charges

Bragdon was arrested for her federal warrant and charged with three counts of Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drugs and two counts of Unlawful Possession of Schedule Z Drugs. She was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Ouellette was charged with Operating After Suspension.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, said police.

