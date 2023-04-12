Two men from Portland were arrested and one woman from Windham was summoned Sunday night after police seized an amount of fentanyl “large enough to kill the entire population of Portland.”

Fentanyl, Meth, Crack, Cocaine, Xanax and Cash Seized

A total of 137 grams of fentanyl was seized following a traffic stop around 10:15 pm on Park Avenue in Portland. Police also found 228 grams of meth, 53 grams of crack cocaine and 25 grams of cocaine, 73 Xanax pills and $2,600 in cash.

Three Suspects Face Multiple Charges

Thirty-three-year-old Mathew Carey was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release. He was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

Forty-five-year-old Steven Hanson faces charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamines, and was transported to the Cumberland County Jail on a U.S. Marshal’s warrant on a weapons charge.

Thirty-nine-year-old Monica Sprinkle was charged with unlawful possession of schedule drugs and violating conditions of release.

