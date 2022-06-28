Body of 82-Year-Old New Brunswick Woman Found in Bouctouche Bay

Police say an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B. on Monday has been found dead.

New Brunswick RCMP report the woman's body was located in Bouctouche Bay at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Germaine Chiasson was last seen around noontime on Sunday at a residence in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent. After she was reported missing, police located Chiasson's vehicle near a bridge on Route 134 in Bouctouche.



Members of the Richibucto RCMP, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, the RCMP Police Dog Services, as well as RCMP Unmanned Aerial Vehicle operators and members the Bouctouche Fire Department assisted with the search and recovery.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, but police do not believe criminality to be a factor.

The RCMP said, “Our thoughts are with the family and community at this time.”

