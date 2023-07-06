Body of Edmundston Man Found in St. John River

The RCMP said a body of an Edmundston man was found in the St. John River Tuesday evening.

Body of Edmundston Man Retrieved from St. John River

Police are not releasing the name at this time. Officials have confirmed that the body is that of a Edmundston man who has been missing since Monday, July 3.

Police Do Not Suspect Foul Play

Officer with the Saint Leonard RCMP retrieved the body from the river around 6:30 pm near Route 144. Police said an autopsy will be done. The RCMP said foul play is not suspected at this time.

